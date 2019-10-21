Business
84% Instagram users likely to shop from it
Updated : October 21, 2019 05:51 PM IST
According to a report by digital media agency WATConsult's Recogn, Instagram currently has 11.71 crore monthly active users (MAUs) and average time spent per user is 45 minutes.
