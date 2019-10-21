84% Instagram users likely to shop from it

Eighty-four percent of Instagram users are likely to shop using the photo sharing platform, and Instagrammers spend most of the time on the platform in the evening between 4 pm to 8 pm, a new report said on Monday.

According to a report by digital media agency WATConsult's Recogn, Instagram currently has 117.1 million monthly active users (MAUs) and average time spent per user is 45 minutes.

For those willing to purchase something on Instagram, they need to be made aware of the authenticity of the product.

More than 75 percent of the shoppers have had a satisfactory experience while shopping from the platform and a majority are likely to shop in the future.

"Instagram as a platform has grown tremendously in the last 2 years, and the user adoption rate is very quick. With this report, we are bringing forward to the industry, the behavioural patterns of the users, shopping habits and trends," Rajiv Dingra, Founder and CEO, WATConsult, said in a statement.

More than 50 percent of the consumers have shopped using Instagram and close to 75 percent of the users from small cities and small towns have shopped using the platform.