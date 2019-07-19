#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
79% Indian smartphone users hooked to OTT apps

Updated : July 19, 2019 06:48 AM IST

Hotstar is the most-penetrated OTT entertainment app with 49 percent of smartphone users having it installed on their devices.
One of the main factors for Hotstar's growth has been its sports content, especially cricket.
Meanwhile, Amazon Prime Video has slightly better penetration than Netflix in India. Prime Video penetration is 15 percent as compared to 13 percent of Netflix. 
