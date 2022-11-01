    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    76% Indians now prefer UPI as payment mode for online checkouts

    Nearly 76 percent of Indians now prefer using UPI (unified payments interface) during online checkouts while more millennials (84 percent) are now using UPI when shopping online, a report showed on Tuesday.

    As the physical, digital and virtual worlds are converging, Indians are willing to explore and purchase within apps/browsers as well from social media platforms, according to new research from financial services technology provider FIS.
    The UPI in August saw 6.57 billion transactions, amounting to Rs 10.72 lakh crore.
    According to the data by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), the volume of transactions rose 85 per cent and value 67.85 percent year-on-year (YoY).
    Also Read: Instagram looking into issues after user complaints
    About 72 percent of those surveyed said they now consider discounts and offers as the major driver of their buying behaviour on social media apps.
    While 78 percent of Indians say they are likely to purchase fashion products such as clothing, shoes and accessories, 70 percent would shop for groceries through social media apps.
    About 63 per cent will purchase in-app/in-browser gift vouchers, 55 percent would buy insurance and investment products in the next 12 months, the report mentioned.
    "Embedded finance has a great potential to transform customer payment experience offered by banks and financial institutions and drive new avenues of growth for partnering merchants," said Harish Prasad, MD, Banking Solutions, India, FIS.
    Also Read: RBI to commence first Digital Rupee pilot in the wholesale segment on November 1
    Apart from a hassle-free customer experience, Indians seek instant gratification and incentives during online purchases.
    "Although Indians reflect a readiness to embrace embedded financial services, brands need to ensure transparency and safety to win the trust of customers," the report said.
    Indians are also keen to embrace the emerging metaverse space as they show interest in buying real-world products virtually in the future.
    "About 68 percent of Indians would like to explore shopping in the metaverse and 57 percent of Indians would prefer to access the metaverse for banking services in the next 12 months," the findings showed.
    Men (60 percent) are more interested in trying socialising, dating and virtual events in the metaverse as compared to women (48 percent).
    Also Read: Apple to Verizon — Top 10 most valuable brands in 2022
