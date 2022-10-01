5G to usher in inclusive digital transformation: India Inc

By PTI

Mini Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched the 5G telephony services in the country, ushering in an era of ultra high-speed internet on mobile phones.

India Inc welcomed the launch of 5G services by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, terming it a milestone in the country's telecom revolution that will help usher in inclusive digital transformation.

Sanjiv Bajaj, President, CII, said, "With this launch, we are moving towards an inclusive digital transformation ensuring that digital technologies are universally available, accessible, and adoptable, enabling meaningful and safe use of the Internet and digital services for all."

Assocham Secretary General Deepak Sood said the ultra-high speed internet will be a catalyst for transformative innovation in a host of key sectors like education, health and agriculture.

"It would also unleash many more entrepreneurs to explore new areas of businesses riding on the success of Digital India. The unveiling of 5G technology will ensure a seamless, efficient and transparent way of working in coming times," he added. FICCI President Sanjiv Mehta said 5G will facilitate both ease-of-doing-business and ease of living.

"It will revolutionise our digital sector and will also augment agriculture, disaster management, healthcare, education, logistics and transport, fintech, industry 4.0 and is a big push for AatmNirbhar Bharat," he added.

The Prime Minister launched the 5G services in select cities at the IMC 2022 conference. The services will progressively cover the entire country over the next couple of years. Capable of supporting ultra-high-speed internet, the fifth generation or 5G service is expected to unleash new economic opportunities and societal benefits, serving as a transformational force for Indian society.