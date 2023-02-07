5G Smartphone shipments in India grew 74% in 2022 despite decline in overall mobile market: Report

According to CMR, the market conditions for 2023 are expected to remain challenging in the first half of the year, with smartphone shipments for the entire year growing in single digits year-over-year, potentially reaching 160-165 million.

India's 5G smartphone momentum continued to grow in 2022 with a 31 percent share in 5G smartphone shipments, growing 74 percent year-over-year. According to a recent report from CyberMedia Research (CMR), the 5G smartphone market was valued at $20 billion in 2022 with Samsung leading the market with a 23 percent share followed by OnePlus with 15 percent share.

Despite a decline in the overall mobile market in India, which saw a 17 percent year-over-year decline in 2022, the premium smartphone segment grew, contributing to an increase in the overall average selling price. According to CMR, Xiaomi captured the top spot with 21 percent market share with Redmi 9A Sport, Redmi 10 (2022) and Redmi 10A being the top three models.

Samsung and Vivo followed at the second and third spots with 19 percent and 14 percent share respectively.

In 2022, 5G smartphone shipments recorded significant growth, with Xiaomi's 5G smartphone shipments growing 138 percent YoY and Samsung's 5G smartphone shipments crossing the 10 million mark and growing 142 percent YoY. Samsung was the leader in the premium (Rs 25,000-Rs 50,000) smartphone segment with 31 percent share.

Apple captured a four percent market share with a 17 percent YoY increase in its shipments. The company shipped close to $6 billion value of smartphones in 2022. Seventy-nine percent of iPhones shipped were in the super-premium (Rs 50,000-Rs 1,00,000) smartphone segment.

According to CMR, the market conditions for 2023 are expected to remain challenging in the first half of the year, with smartphone shipments for the entire year growing in single digits year-over-year, potentially reaching 160-165 million. However, 5G smartphone shipments are expected to grow, with smartphone OEMs bringing more affordable 5G smartphones to the market.