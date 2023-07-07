5G smartphone shipments in India crossed 100 mn in May, Samsung ahead of pack: Report

5G smartphone shipments have grown more than 28 times since their introduction, as per a report by CyberMedia Research (CMR). In May, 2023, 5G smartphones accounted for 48 percent of the market, with Samsung leading, followed closely by OnePlus and Vivo.

The number of 5G smartphone shipments in India surpassed 100 million (10 crore) in May, setting a new record, as the rapid deployment of 5G technology continues across the country.

According to a report by CyberMedia Research (CMR), 5G smartphone shipments have grown more than 28 times since their introduction. In that month, 5G smartphones accounted for 48 percent of the market, with Samsung leading, followed closely by OnePlus and Vivo.

These three brands combined captured a 60 percent market share.

"In May, 5G shipments accounted for 48 percent of the smartphone market, with Samsung leading the 5G market, closely followed by OnePlus and Vivo. Collectively, these three brands captured a combined 5G market share of 60 percent," Shipra Sinha, analyst, Industry Intelligence Group, CMR, told IANS.

As 5G technology becomes available in more regions of India, the 5G smartphone market is expected to grow by over 70 percent compared to the previous year.

Since its introduction in 2020, the Indian smartphone market has seen a 13-fold increase in 5G shipments. In 2022 alone, nearly 100 5G smartphones were launched in India.

To drive widespread adoption of 5G in India, it is crucial to introduce affordable 5G smartphones priced below Rs 10,000, according to CMR.

Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel have already started rolling out their 5G networks across the country since October 2022 and have achieved significant coverage.