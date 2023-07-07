5G smartphone shipments in India crossed 100 mn in May, Samsung ahead of pack: Report

By CNBCTV18.com

5G smartphone shipments have grown more than 28 times since their introduction, as per a report by CyberMedia Research (CMR). In May, 2023, 5G smartphones accounted for 48 percent of the market, with Samsung leading, followed closely by OnePlus and Vivo.



The number of 5G smartphone shipments in India surpassed 100 million (10 crore) in May, setting a new record, as the rapid deployment of 5G technology continues across the country. According to a report by CyberMedia Research (CMR), 5G smartphone shipments have grown more than 28 times since their introduction. In that month, 5G smartphones accounted for 48 percent of the market, with Samsung leading, followed closely by OnePlus and Vivo. These three brands combined captured a 60 percent market share.