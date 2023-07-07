CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

home5G smartphone shipments in India crossed 100 mn in May, Samsung ahead of pack: Report News

5G smartphone shipments in India crossed 100 mn in May, Samsung ahead of pack: Report

5G smartphone shipments in India crossed 100 mn in May, Samsung ahead of pack: Report
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 7, 2023 6:59:19 PM IST (Published)

5G smartphone shipments have grown more than 28 times since their introduction, as per a report by CyberMedia Research (CMR). In May, 2023, 5G smartphones accounted for 48 percent of the market, with Samsung leading, followed closely by OnePlus and Vivo.


The number of 5G smartphone shipments in India surpassed 100 million (10 crore) in May, setting a new record, as the rapid deployment of 5G technology continues across the country.
According to a report by CyberMedia Research (CMR), 5G smartphone shipments have grown more than 28 times since their introduction. In that month, 5G smartphones accounted for 48 percent of the market, with Samsung leading, followed closely by OnePlus and Vivo.
These three brands combined captured a 60 percent market share.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X