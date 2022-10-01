Vodafone Idea to soon roll out 5G — Kumar Mangalam Birla says unique use case ensures safety of workers

By Akriti Anand

Mini Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched 5G mobile services at the India Mobile Congress in New Delhi on Saturday. At the launch of 5G services, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairperson of Aditya Birla Group, announced that 5G use cases for Indian enterprises and consumers and acquisition of spectrum auction will be followed by the rollout.

Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairperson of Aditya Birla Group, said Vodafone Idea's "unique (5G) use case addresses the need for safe working conditions for workers at infrastructure and construction sites by leveraging digital infrastructure and 5G".

He also added that the telecom industry will further ignite the digital dreams of 1.3 billion Indians and thousands of enterprises. "It'll set the stage for the country to become 5 trillion dollar economy in the next next years with a trillion dollar contribution," he said.

"It will demonstrate how the 5G network can be used in India for ensuring workers safety and efficiency in the supervision of critical construction sites," he said.

Vodafone Idea currently has 240 million citizens connected to its network with 50 percent of them in rural India, Birla said during the launch at the India Mobile Congress in New Delhi on Saturday.

He added that the government policies like Gati Shakti and Make in India will play a crucial role in catalysing required investments to the sector.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched 5G mobile services at the India Mobile Congress in New Delhi on Saturday. Addressing the event, Reliance Industries chairperson Mukesh Ambani said India might have started late in rolling the 5G services but will definitely finish first. He was speaking at the launch event of 5G in India.