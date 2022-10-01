5G Launch: Telecom industry is at the heart of all things digital, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

By Pihu Yadav

The launch of 5G services in India has kickstarted the sixth edition of the India Mobile Congress at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the exhibition ahead of the formal launch of 5G services in India.

Addressing the audience on the occasion, Union Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "Telecom is the gateway, the foundation of Digital India. It is the mode to bring digital services to every person."

He also called the telecom industry a sunrise industry — a strategically growing industry, which is at the heart of all things digital. With the coming of 5G, India is hoping to emerge as a telecom technology leader, the minister added. A sum of Rs 35,000 crore has been sanctioned for last mile connectivity, meaning taking 5G to every nook and corner of the country.

The telecom sector, Vaishnaw added has seen many reforms over the years. With the Prime Minister's help, there has been a regulatory certainty in the industry, approvals have become easier and have been fast track.

Furthermore, BSNL has also been given a revival package of Rs 1.64 lakh crore. This support package is for four years but 70 percent of this will be granted in the first two years. Out of the Rs 1.64 lakh crore, there will be cash support of Rs 44,000 crore, and the rest will be non-cash.

Vaishnaw had earlier said that the results of this package would be visible in the next two years, and BSNL will roll out 4G services finally during this.