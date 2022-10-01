    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Tech this week: 5G frisson, iOS 16 update, Made in India iPhone 14, Twitter ad woes & more

    As the country waits for the 5G rollout tomorrow, here's all that happened in the tech sphere this week.

    This week was dominated by the yearly festive season sales of e-commerce biggies. 5G services will be launching in India soon while Twitter faces more issues with advertisers.

    5G rollout

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch much-awaited 5G services in India on October 1. The new telecommunication standard will be first launched in select cities before it opens to the entire country over the next couple of years.

    India wooing Apple and Samsung

    India may be planning another round of incentives to woo companies like Apple, Samsung, and Dell to start manufacturing tablets and laptops in the country. But India’s strategy might be quite a bit different than neighbouring Vietnam and China.

    Brands lash out at Twitter for child porn accounts 

    Brands like Dyson, Mazda and chemicals company Ecolab suspended their advertising campaign on Twitter as their ads were showing up next to accounts promoting child porn. At least 30 brands have seen their ads appear alongside such accounts.

    Intel says no 

    Global chipmaking giant on Intel told CNBC-TV18 exclusively that it has no plans to actually manufacture semiconductor chips in India, but it will help build a semiconductor ecosystem in the country.

    Apple Made in India

    Apple's iPhone 14 will be made in India as the global tech titan bets big on the manufacturing prowess of the world's second-biggest smartphone market after China. The smartphone will be manufactured in Foxconn's Sriperumbudur facility on the outskirts of Chennai.

    Apple releases new iOS 16 update

    Apple released a new iOS 16 update that addresses a variety of bugs for users, including the iPhone 14 Pro camera shaking bug on third-party camera apps.

    (Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
    First Published:  IST
