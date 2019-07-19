50 Years of Moon Landing: Google Doodle celebrates Apollo 11 anniversary with animated video clip narrated by astronaut Mike Collins

Fifty years ago, humankind created history when NASA's three astronauts— Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins set on a mission to the moon. The world saw two men setting foot on the moon for the very first time.

To mark the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, Google released its commemorative video Doodle today. The nearly five-minute animated clip follows Apollo 11 from launch, to the Moon and back, and it's narrated by someone with firsthand knowledge of the mission: Apollo 11 command module pilot Michael Collins.

The video also has small voice recordings from the original Apollo 11 liftoff as well as the landing of the Apollo Lunar Module Eagle on the moon, where you can hear astronaut and the first man to step on the moon, Neil Armstrong saying, " The Eagle has landed."

“After a big breakfast, our rocket lifted off in the morning of July 16, 1969. Neil, Buzz and I felt the weight of the world on our shoulders… We thought our onboard computers were sophisticated, but in fact it had less computing power that what we all carry around in our pockets today,” Collins recalled in the video.

"The first time we saw the Moon up close, It was a magnificent spectacle, it was huge. The sun was coming around it cascading and making a golden halo, and filled our entire window. As impressive as the view was of this alien Moon seen up close. It was nothing compared to the sight of the tiny Earth. The Earth was the main show. The Earth was it," Collins reminisced.

Events and exhibitions celebrating the historic moon landing are in no shortage. Museums, galleries, concert halls, movie theaters and towns with an Apollo 11 connection are marking the anniversary, particularly the July 16 launch, July 20 moon landing, and July 24 splashdown.