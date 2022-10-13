5 new features that are coming to WhatsApp soon

By Pihu Yadav

Mini Here are the five new features that users can expect from the messaging platform — both personal and for business.

WhatsApp is always looking to enhance the texting experience for users through constant new additions — be it a better visual experience, better privacy settings or updates as simple as new emojis.

Here are the five new features that users can expect from the messaging platform — both personal and business.

Currently, in beta testing, this feature will prevent users from taking screenshots of the 'View Once' images and videos. All stable users should soon have access to the feature. Users can utilise the feature to set up screen capturing and recording restrictions for media that are shared with friends and other contacts. This will increase privacy and stop other users from screenshotting your media.

Clickable Links on WhatsApp Status

WhatsApp Status — the platform's version of a "story" similar to that on Instagram, Snapchat and other social media — is getting a modest but helpful upgrade that will allow hyperlinking URLs on the caption in status updates. This will enable WhatsApp users to exchange URLs to their own websites and pages as well as other fascinating pages they come across online, with viewers being able to open the same pages by simply clicking on the links.

WhatsApp Premium for Businesses

Also, WhatsApp is said to be developing a subscription service for WhatsApp Business subscribers called WhatsApp Premium. Similar to premium services like Telegram, WhatsApp will reportedly give business users extra perks as long as they continue to pay for the service. Custom business linkages and the capacity to connect more than four devices to a single account are examples of these functionalities. The service could even see more additions once it’s live.

WhatsApp Business to Get New Business Tool Tab

Soon, WhatsApp Business users will also have a new tab on the app's home screen. The Business Tool tab, which replaces the camera item on the far left, will serve as a single portal for business users where they can quickly access Business Tools without having to go through the in-app settings. These features include catalogue settings, maintenance of the business profile, and ad connectivity with Facebook and Instagram.

WhatsApp sidebar and Status replies coming to WhatsApp Desktop