In association with
HPIDFC
cnbctv-18 budget 2019
#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Motilal Oswal
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Motilal Oswal
Home Technology
Smart Living

5 Moon-landing innovations that changed life on Earth

Updated : July 09, 2019 11:42 AM IST

The Soviets were the first to make powerful launch vehicles by adapting World War II-era long-range missiles, especially the German V-2.
At the beginning of 2019, there were 4,987 satellites orbiting Earth; in 2018 alone, there were more than 382 orbital launches worldwide.
From the late 1940s to the late 1960s, the weight and energy consumption of electronics was reduced by a factor of several hundred at least – from the 30 tons and 160 kilowatts of the Electric Numerical Integrator and Computer to the 70 pounds and 70 watts of the Apollo guidance computer.
5 Moon-landing innovations that changed life on Earth
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

TCS may post 3% constant currency growth in Q1FY20, says Nirmal Bang

TCS may post 3% constant currency growth in Q1FY20, says Nirmal Bang

IT sector Q1FY20 preview: Analysts expect margins to remain under pressure

IT sector Q1FY20 preview: Analysts expect margins to remain under pressure

Titan shares fall 11% on lower jewellery segment growth in Q1

Titan shares fall 11% on lower jewellery segment growth in Q1

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV