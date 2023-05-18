46% Indian WhatsApp users facing an onslaught of unsolicited calls: Survey

To gauge the extent of the issue, LocalCircles, a citizen engagement platform, conducted a national survey. Nearly 23,000 WhatsApp users from 323 districts in India participated in the survey.

A new survey has revealed that 46 percent of respondents said that they have been receiving audio or video calls from unknown numbers on WhatsApp, while 59 percent said that the calls primarily came from international numbers from countries such as Ethiopia, Malaysia, Kenya, and Vietnam.

About 83 percent have reported an increase in such calls in the last 30 days. Additionally, four percent of the respondents, who had previously not received such calls, reported now being targeted.