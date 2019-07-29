Technology
400 million Indians now on WhatsApp, bad news for Paytm
Updated : July 29, 2019 07:26 AM IST
WhatsApp did not dispute the figure cited by the Niti Aayog CEO, suggesting that the instant messaging platform has added 200 million users in the country in the past two years.
The company launched a test run of its payments service with one million users in the country last year which got stuck in the digital payments framework guidelines but now, the service is in the final stages.
