Over 40% of Indian consumers suffered data breach online, says a new ISACA study

By Pihu Yadav

Mini One in three respondents in India reported a significant increase in cybercrimes over the past 12 months, and nearly half do not think there is anything they can do or use to protect themselves from cybercrimes.

In recognition of Cybersecurity Awareness Month, ISACA, an international professional association focused on IT governance, recently released the results from its inaugural consumer cybersecurity research. The international study of more than 3,000 consumers across the UK, Australia, the US and India, found that 41 percent of consumers in India have had their personal information stolen by cybercriminals.

One in three respondents in India reported a significant increase in cybercrimes over the past 12 months, and nearly half do not think there is anything they can do or use to protect themselves from cybercrimes. However, interestingly, about 53 percent believe they are very unlikely to be victim of cybercrime.

Worryingly for the companies in India that experienced a breach in the security of their customers’ personal identifiable information (PII), 40 percent of consumers report having severed ties with a company known to have experienced a breach. Twenty-three percent are not confident a business can safely secure their personal identifiable information.

Though 59 percent of respondents in India are completely or very confident that businesses can secure consumers’ PII, the research indicates a significant number of consumers in India, close to 80 percent, would be more confident doing business with companies that hire certified cybersecurity professionals. In addition, 74 percent of the consumers surveyed believe companies should be independently graded on data security practices and the scores shared with the public.