3 new features added to WhatsApp web and mobile version; check details

WhatsApp has introduced three features for its users on the web version and mobile app. While one of them will be available on both the web and mobile versions, the other two will be launched on the mobile app only.

The Facebook-owned company will now allow users to edit images on the web and mobile version and preview links as well. It has also added a new sticker suggestion feature.

“Over the past few months, we’ve made a few changes to WhatsApp to answer some of your feature requests and to keep giving you the best experience,” WhatsApp said in a statement while announcing the new features. The instant messaging app shared glimpses of its new features on Twitter.

Users will also get new sticker suggestions while typing a message. At present, those using stickers in a conversation have to flip through multiple tabs to find the right sticker, which interrupts the chat. The new update simplifies the process.

“We built this feature with privacy in mind, so rest assured that WhatsApp can’t see your searches, and your personal messages are always protected by end-to-end encryption,” the company said.

WhatsApp has added a desktop photo editor feature that was earlier available only on the mobile version. As a result, WhatsApp web users who wanted to edit an image had to go back to the phone to do it. Now the feature allows the users to edit images on the desktop app. Users can also add stickers to the pictures.

The third feature allows users to preview links on the app. Users can get a full preview of the link on WhatsApp web before sending it. This gives people receiving the link more context about what has been sent to them and what they are about to see or read.