3 million wearable devices shipped in India this year, becomes 3rd largest after China and US
Updated : September 04, 2019 05:55 PM IST
The ear-worn wearable category grew 122.7 per cent q-o-q and 374.9 per cent annually in the said quarter, overtaking the wrist band shipments for the first time in the country.
The earwear category includes wireless earphones that track health and fitness or enable smart assistants at the touch of a button or through hot-word detection.
