28% GST on Online Gaming: Former Finance Secretary says India's 'tax policy has lost its mind'

During the 50th GST Council Meeting on July 11, the council decided that online gaming will be taxed at 28 percent with no distinction between games of skill and chance.

Former Finance Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg on Tuesday criticised the GST Council’s decision to levy 28 percent GST on the full face value of online gaming transactions, saying that the effective GST could be as high as 280 percent.

"Will bring an amendment to GST law to include online gaming and will be taxed at 28 percent on full face value ," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said after the GST Council meeting on Monday.

Here is how he arrived at the number

For example, say you are paying Rs 100 to enter a contest — or as a subscription fee, or even as an upfront cover charge — on a certain platform that hosts games — of this amount, 10 percent is the platform fee or commission. This means the platform earns only Rs 10, while the rest is effectively your pot in the game, or is spread out over various facets.

With the GST Council announcing a 28 percent GST on the full face value of the Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR) online, the platform or the company hosting games will have to pay Rs 28 as a tax on the Rs 100 that a player paid, even when the company only made Rs 10, effectively making it a 280 percent tax.

Currently, an 18 percent GST is charged on the contest entry amount, and a 30 percent TDS is deducted by the gaming platforms on the player's winnings and transferred the money to the government.