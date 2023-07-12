CNBC TV18
28% GST on Online Gaming: Former Finance Secretary says India's 'tax policy has lost its mind'

By Pihu Yadav  Jul 12, 2023 3:52:09 PM IST (Updated)

During the 50th GST Council Meeting on July 11, the council decided that online gaming will be taxed at 28 percent with no distinction between games of skill and chance.

Former Finance Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg on Tuesday criticised the GST Council’s decision to levy 28 percent GST on the full face value of online gaming transactions, saying that the effective GST could be as high as 280 percent.

"Will bring an amendment to GST law to include online gaming and will be taxed at 28 percent on full face value," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said after the GST Council meeting on Monday.
Here is how he arrived at the number
For example, say you are paying Rs 100 to enter a contest on a certain platform that hosts games — of this amount, 10 percent is the platform fee or commission. This means the platform earns only Rs 10, while the rest is effectively your pot in the game.
