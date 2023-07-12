The 50th GST Council, chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman, announced on Tuesday that online gaming will be taxed at 28 percent on full value. In a conversation with CNBC-TV18, Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra said that it was only a 'clarification.'

Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra on Wednesday, said the 28 percent GST levied on face value for online gaming has always been the case and the announcement post the GST Council meeting on Tuesday was only a clarification.

“In our understanding, the rate has always been 28 percent on the full value, not the GGR (gross gaming revenue). So basically, it is a clarification and it is already in effect as of the date. It is already 28 percent on the face value and we continue to charge that. Prospectively this doubt no longer remains — that is the only difference,” he told CNBCTV-18.

Malhotra said the decision was unanimously made by the Centre and the states. He added that the council has merely “reiterated” that the GST is at 28 percent and that the gaming companies had been “interpreting” the rate as 18 percent.

He also made it clear that online gaming and gambling will not be treated differently, saying, “The tax will be on the payments made to either the (gaming) platform or to the casino owner or the manager of the casino. There is no difference.”

The "clarification" on the 28 percent GST has caused chaos in the online gaming industry in the country, saying that this could potentially kill the industry and even lead to job losses. This is the same industry that the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) called “an important catalyst to India’s one-trillion dollar digital economy goal by 2025-26” earlier in January.

According to former chairman of CBIC Najib Shah, it was a levy which was likely to happen. “The industry should shape up to it and ensure that they are able to handle it. This is an industry which has huge investments and potential and rarely has a tax killed an industry,” he said.