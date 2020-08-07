24 Indian apps including Zoho, Chingari win Aatmanirbhar App Innovation Challenge

The Narendra Modi government has selected 24 Indian apps under an innovation challenge it had launched to boost domestic apps, especially in the sectors where several Chinese apps have been banned.

SaaS player Zoho, MapmyIndia, video-sharing app Chingari are among the winners in this challenge, which saw 6,940 entries over the past month.

The government had on July 4 launched the Digital India Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Innovate Challenge, to identify the "best Indian apps" across several categories such as video-calling, social networking, image scanning and several others.

Incidentally, the challenge was launched just days after India banned several Chinese apps such as TikTok, Shareit and CamScanner, which were popular in these very categories.

GimBooks, Mall91 and Zoho were the three finalists in the business category; Hello English, Disprz, Kutuki Kids in the e-Learning segment; Meme Chat, CaptionPlus and FTC Talent in entertainment; StepSetGo and iMumz in the health category, and Chingari, Koo and YourQuote in the social category.

"The challenge was launched with the belief that we have tech entrepreneurs to build solutions that can be the best in the world," said Abhishek Singh, chief executive officer, MyGov.

"We did an extensive screening by a jury that comprises industry and government members. 24 apps have been recognised, while 20 others have been given special mention," Singh said.

The jury included officials from MEITY, Niti Ayog, CERT-In and members of industry body Nasscom.