24 Indian apps including Zoho, Chingari win Aatmanirbhar App Innovation Challenge

Updated : August 07, 2020 10:11 PM IST

Incidentally, the challenge was launched just days after India banned several Chinese apps such as TikTok, Shareit and CamScanner.
SaaS player Zoho, MapmyIndia, video-sharing app Chingari are among the winners in this challenge, which saw 6,940 entries over the past month.
The jury included officials from MEITY, Niti Ayog, CERT-In and members of industry body Nasscom.
