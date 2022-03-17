2022 iPhone lineup | Goodbye Mini? Apple's smallest phone may make way for 6.7-inch Max variant: Reports

When it debuted the iPhone Mini alongside the 12 series in 2020, Apple expected it to be a big hit -- rumours of a 5.4-inch iPhone with an OLED screen had been creating quite the buzz in the tech community. Cue a few months later, Apple reportedly realised the sales numbers of the Mini were not quite what it expected and it soon had become apparent that only tech enthusiasts and -- in rare cases, the regular consumers -- preferred a small phone, especially at $699 (Rs 69,900 in India).

By that point, however, design, development and manufacturing of components was well underway for the iPhone 13 Mini, which was duly launched alongside its larger siblings last September.

This year, however, there are reports that the Cupertino tech giant will be axing the Mini and instead, unveil a 'Max' variant -- a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 (or whatever it ends up being called). As per leakers and supply chain analysts with a reliable track record, this year, Apple's iPhones will feature two screen sizes only -- the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 and 14 Pro Max, and the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max and 14 Pro Max. Just how Apple differentiates the two large iPhones in terms of features remain to be seen, but a rumour currently doing the rounds suggests that the Pro line-up and the regular line-up would be powered by different processors.

Also read:

Why is Apple discontinuing the Mini?

Apple's iPhone 12 Mini was launched to cater to a demographic that enjoys small, compact, and easy-to-handle phones. But only a niche user base appears to have actually bought the Mini as, for most users, smartphones are an entertainment hub and larger screens were preferable.

The smaller form also came at the cost of battery life, which was also impacted by the first-generation 5G chip. Therefore, it came as no surprise that the iPhone 12 Mini's sales were poor by Apple's standards.

According to a Counterpoint Research report, the iPhone 12 Mini accounted just 5 percent of the total iPhone sales in the US. Nikkei Asia reported that Apple slashed orders of the iPhone 12 Mini due to weak demand.

However, either because it was too late by then to change its plans, or because Apple doesn't usually pull the plug on a device after just one generation, Apple launched the iPhone 13 Mini, which, surprisingly, vastly improved on the battery life, fixing the one big complaint consumers had.

The damage, however, was done.

Noted supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo’s research note corroborates the rumour that Apple will not be releasing the Mini this year. Jon Prosser, a leaker with a patchy record, also suggests on Twitter that this year's iPhone lineup will not feature a third-generation Mini.

Reminder: The iPhone 13 mini is THE LAST "mini" iPhone.There will not be a 14 mini next year.So if you've been thinking about trying the mini, the 13 mini is your last chance.With that said... I did not purchase the iPhone 13 mini 😂☠️— Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) September 20, 2021

So what will iPhone 14 Max look like?

The iPhone 14 series is expected to feature four models. Apple is planning to bet on a bigger screen, according to a report by MacRumours, which cites Kuo.

As explained earlier, the iPhone 14 series could feature a 6.1-inch iPhone 14, a 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, and a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max retiring the iPhone Mini series. How Apple will differentiate between the regular 14 and the 14 Pro could be by way of the SoC -- rumours and reports suggest that the truly next-generation A16 chip will be reserved for the Pro series, while a slightly less powerful chip -- perhaps an A16 with fewer cores -- will power the regular line-up. Cameras too will be differential.