2021 iPhones may have Face ID, in-display Touch ID

Apple is planning to reintroduce Touch ID with an in-display fingerprint sensor to its iPhones starting in 2021, a new report from noted industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said.

Kuo said that over the next 18 months, a lot of technical issues would be resolved which would enable Apple to deliver the high-tier experience it strives for in its devices, news portal 9To5MAC reported on Monday.

According to the report, Apple's future in-screen Touch ID sensor would probably be based on one of Qualcomm's ultrasonic fingerprint readers, which are similar to what Samsung uses in the Galaxy S10.