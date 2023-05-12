13,118 listings of car seat belt alarm stopper clips delisted from Amazon, Flipkart, and other online retailers

Data from MoRTH indicates that over 16,000 people were killed in road accidents in 2021 as they weren't wearing seat belts, which comprised 8,438 on the driving wheel and the remaining 7,959 who were passengers.

The Centre has taken action against five e-commerce platforms, namely Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal, Shopclues, and Meesho, for their involvement in selling seat belt alarm stopper clips. In response, the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has de-listed a total of 13,118 listings of car seat belt alarm stopper clips from these platforms.

The CCPA's order aims to address the violation of consumer rights and unfair trade practices by these platforms. By banning the sale, the ruling ensures compliance with the Consumer Protection Act of 2019 and seeks to safeguard the lives of car passengers.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) brought to the attention of the CCPA the issue of car seat belt alarm stopper clips being sold openly. In a letter, MoRTH requested strict action against platforms and traders involved in this practice. According to MoRTH, Rule 138 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules 1989 mandates using seat belts in cars. However, the online sale of seat belt alarm stoppers was jeopardising passenger safety by disabling alarm beeps in cars where seat belts were not being worn.

Data from MoRTH indicates that over 16,000 people were killed in road accidents in 2021 as they weren't wearing seat belts, which comprised 8,438 at the driving wheel and the remaining 7,959 who were passengers. Data also shows that of the 39,231 people injured in car accidents, 16,416 were drivers and 22,818 were passengers.

The Department of Consumer Affairs added that the use of car seat belt alarm stopper clips can also disadvantage consumers seeking motor insurance claims as insurance companies may deny the claim by citing the negligence on part of the claimant. The Department added that the use of a seat belt acts as a restraint which allows the airbag to provide proper cushion to passengers in case of collisions.