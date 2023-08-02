100 million users on ColourOS are a testament to our approach: OPPO

Smartphone maker OPPO has been in India for over nine years and according to Damyant Singh Khanoria, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of OPPO India, the 100 million users on ColourOS, the company's version of Android 14 are a testament to the company's approach and its marketing strategies.

Smartphone maker OPPO has been in India for over nine years and according to Damyant Singh Khanoria, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of OPPO India, 100 million users on ColourOS, the company's version of Android, are a testament to the company's approach and its marketing strategies.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Khanoria shed light on the journey of OPPO and its approach to building brand loyalty and customer retention in the fiercely competitive smartphone industry.

Khanoria opened the discussion by reflecting on his journey with OPPO, acknowledging the unique challenges posed by the pandemic. He said, "Joining during the pandemic was obviously a challenge but looking back, I am amazed how much we got done remotely." Despite the hurdles, OPPO's ability to adapt and thrive is evident in its innovative marketing strategies.

Khanoria shared OPPO's winning formula, stating, "OPPO is 19 years young and we embrace disruption in the way we have built our products and how we market them." Central to this approach is the company's razor-sharp focus on five key areas that set OPPO products apart from the competition: "Brilliant photography features... intuitive ColourOS experience, battery expertise with SUPERVOOC & Battery Health Engine, our unique design aesthetic and the overall build quality of all OPPO products."

These pillars serve as the foundation for OPPO's marketing campaigns. Khanoria highlighted two particularly successful digital campaigns that resonated deeply with the audience. The #MakeEverySceneSpectacular campaign, in collaboration with renowned Indian filmmaker S S Rajamouli, showcased OPPO's prowess in imaging technology. Khanoria said, "This collaboration highlighted OPPO's expertise in imaging technologies and enabled consumers to connect with the impressive camera capabilities of the Reno10 series."

In another campaign, OPPO tapped into the curiosity of the younger demographic. Khanoria shared insights into the Unveil Project 8 campaign, saying, "The film tapped into the curiosity of the young audience to show off gadgets with the latest technology, ultra-fast performance, and excellent design as a key insight." This approach effectively captured the imagination of consumers, reinforcing OPPO's commitment to cutting-edge technology and design.

Khanoria delved into the integration of customer feedback and market research into OPPO's marketing and product development decisions. One example was OPPO's response to the NoMophobia study, revealing consumer anxiety about low battery levels. Khanoria elaborated, "Understanding this articulated need, OPPO launched its F23 handset with its proprietary quick-charging SUPERVOOC battery technology that lasted well over a day of heavy use."

OPPO's dedication to innovation and meeting consumer demands is evident in its latest offerings. The OPPO Reno10 Series boasts advanced technologies that address battery longevity and efficient charging. Khanoria highlighted the OPPO Reno10 Pro+ as an example, with its 4700mAh battery and 100W SUPERVOOC flash-charging technology. He elaborated, "It even comes with our new SUPERVOOC S Power Management Chip that optimises power usage and extends battery life with an impressive discharge efficiency of 99.5 percent."

Khanoria acknowledged the challenges and opportunities specific to the smartphone industry, emphasising the need for adaptability. He shared, "Consumer habits are ever-changing, and this makes it crucial for brands to adapt to this rapidly evolving environment." OPPO employs a multi-faceted approach, leveraging on-ground experiences, modern digital marketing techniques, and AI-based personalised messaging.

He elaborated on unveiled not only OPPO's marketing prowess but also its commitment to innovation across its product roadmap. Khanoria revealed, "We are now venturing deeper into IoT space with the OPPO Air Glass 2, OPPO Wi-Fi 6 Router, OPPO Zero-Power Tag, and the OHealth H1 family health monitor that we showcased at MWC 2023."

Khanoria reaffirmed OPPO's dedication to pushing boundaries in smartphone camera technology. He highlighted the AI Portrait Retouching algorithms and the groundbreaking RGBW sensor, which captures more light and reduces noise in low-light conditions. Khanoria concluded by underlining OPPO's continuous commitment to innovation and its vision for reshaping the future of smart technology.