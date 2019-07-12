In association with
HPIDFC
cnbctv-18 budget 2019
#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Motilal Oswal
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Motilal Oswal
Home Technology
Technology

$10 million Microsoft project focuses on AI for cultural heritage

Updated : July 12, 2019 04:17 PM IST

The new five-year programme has these core areas: people, places, languages and historical artifacts. 
He identified certain areas in New York where they are exploring how AI can make The Metropolitan Museum of Art's collection accessible to billions of people on the Internet. 
$10 million Microsoft project focuses on AI for cultural heritage
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Infosys Q1 net profit grows 5.2% YoY to Rs 3,802 crore, beats estimates

Infosys Q1 net profit grows 5.2% YoY to Rs 3,802 crore, beats estimates

This stock depleted Rs 1 lakh investment to Rs 9,000 in just 1 year

This stock depleted Rs 1 lakh investment to Rs 9,000 in just 1 year

Q1FY20 earnings preview: Pharma sector likely to see third straight quarter of double-digit growth

Q1FY20 earnings preview: Pharma sector likely to see third straight quarter of double-digit growth

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV