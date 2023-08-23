YoungGuns: Find out why WPP's country head is Bullish on India's creative industry

Storyboard18’s YoungGuns initiative, a flagship programme from the Network18 Group is a celebration of the brightest brains, revolutionary ideas and creativity enhanced by technology. In the age of Augmented Intelligence, where tech-powered human creativity drives brands and businesses, Storyboard18 will honour the YoungGuns at a glittering ceremony in August. There will be insightful and nuanced conversations as marketing and business leaders come together for an exclusive gathering to encourage, support and celebrate the bold brand makers.

CVL Srinivas, country manager, WPP India said, “India is really emerging as a creative superpower on the global platform going by the number of awards we are winning across different forums. A lot of this is due to the talent we have in the industry across the levels, especially the YoungGuns the way they have adapted to technology, it is really making the advertising product standout in the global forums. YoungGuns is going to go a long way in making India an even stronger force on the global stage.”

He adds, “There is technology and new platforms on one hand, and on the other hand, a country like India which is so diverse and full of multiple cultures has different sounds, colours, sights, thus making it an interesting cocktail for anyone who is in the creative industry to really thrive. No doubt, that we are really going to rule the world as far as creativity is concerned in the years ahead.”