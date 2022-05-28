Why is IPL such a charm for startups?

Storyboard18 brings you stories of how marketers are harnessing the power of technology, innovation and creativity in sports to create powerful storytelling. This week, Storyboard18 discusses the biggest sporting event in the country, the Indian Premier League (IPL).

There is no doubt that this cricketing tournament has turned out to be an extravaganza for startups. With more than 60-70 startups coming on board in different capacities — as official on-ground partners, streaming partners, team sponsors, or simply advertisers buying spots around the property.

So how does brand IPL help build a startup brand? What is the kind of value that they see in IPL? Is it a long-term trend for startups to associate with IPL or a fad?

Storyboard18 discusses this with Sam Balsara, Chairman of Madison World; Amritanshu Nanda, Chief Marketing Officer at Zepto; Nikhil Rungta, Chief Growth Officer of Vedantu; and Sudhir Shukla, CMO of Cars24.

Storyboard18 is also in conversation with Prashant Kumar, Founder of Entropia — a next-gen marketing services company. He spoke about his new book ‘Made in Future’ that delves into the principles and applications of marketing strategies in the new age. Storyboard18’s Ankita Saxena spoke to him about the new principles of marketing strategy that the brands should focus on in the post-pandemic era.

Watch the accompanying video for more details.