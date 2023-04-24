With over 19.2k nano Instagrammers in India, more D2C brands leverage their content to stay relevant in the Indian market. Nano influencers provide authentic content, higher engagements, personal connection with the audiences, and a lot more at half the price demanded by mega influencers or celebrities.

According to the Influencer Marketing Hub, Instagram nano influencers with 1k-10k followers can charge anywhere between $10 to $100 per post depending on content format, number of followers, and collaboration duration, which is nearly 200 percent less than the $10,000+ charged by macro and mega creators. As influencer costs rise, nano influencers will dominate the creator economy in 2023.