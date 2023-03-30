Weekly Shorts: Influencer marketing brand and influencer growth Q1, 2023

What’s buzzing in influencer marketing and the creator ecosystem? What’s the next big thing coming down the line? Catch the big trends and hot topics in our weekly shorts.
The proliferation of platforms and formats like short videos have changed the influencer marketing game for marketers, brands and creators. In this fast-evolving space, keep up with the big trends and hot topics that matter in Storyboard18’s Weekly Shorts in collaboration with affable.ai, an end-to-end AI-powered influencer marketing platform. Track how creators, communities and brands are engaging with users and disrupting marketing to get a sharp and fast insight into present and future trends.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Karnataka Election 2023: Why these Lingayat and Vokkaliga-dominated seats are crucial
Mar 30, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
World Bipolar Day: Here's why this disease is still a complex affair despite competent therapies
Mar 30, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
This Jadavpur University alumnus has created world’s first energy-saving paint and other amazing stuff
Mar 29, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
March F&O Series: Nifty 50 falls over 400 points to mark worst series since September
Mar 29, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
Top 5 Indian brands based on number of sponsored posts
Cosmetics and clothing brands remain popular in India. SUGAR Cosmetics, the nation's fastest-growing cosmetic company, was mentioned in many sponsored pieces, followed by the e-commerce company Amazon Fashion India.
Data for top influencers in India based on engagement rate
Top 5 Instagram influencers in India based on follower growth
(Data based on the 107,698 influencer proles scanned by affable.ai between January 1 and March 14, 2023)
This week’s Weekly Shorts is written by the editorial team of affable.ai
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!