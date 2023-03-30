Weekly Shorts: Influencer marketing brand and influencer growth Q1, 2023

homestoryboard18 NewsWeekly Shorts: Influencer marketing brand and influencer growth Q1, 2023

By CNBCTV18.COMMar 30, 2023 10:11:43 PM IST (Published)

What’s buzzing in influencer marketing and the creator ecosystem? What’s the next big thing coming down the line? Catch the big trends and hot topics in our weekly shorts.

The proliferation of platforms and formats like short videos have changed the influencer marketing game for marketers, brands and creators. In this fast-evolving space, keep up with the big trends and hot topics that matter in Storyboard18’s Weekly Shorts in collaboration with affable.ai, an end-to-end AI-powered influencer marketing platform. Track how creators, communities and brands are engaging with users and disrupting marketing to get a sharp and fast insight into present and future trends.

Top 5 Indian brands based on number of sponsored posts
    • Instagram's @Creators - @creators - 920
    • Sugar Cosmetics - @trysugar - 709
    • Mamaearth - @mamaearth.in - 687
    • Dot & Key Skincare - @dotandkey.skincare - 597
    • Amazon Fashion India - @amazonfashionin - 532
      • Cosmetics and clothing brands remain popular in India. SUGAR Cosmetics, the nation's fastest-growing cosmetic company, was mentioned in many sponsored pieces, followed by the e-commerce company Amazon Fashion India.
      Data for top influencers in India based on engagement rate
        • Shreya Lenka - @sriyalenka.bs - 43.92 percent
        • Meenakshi Dileep - @i.meenakshidileep - 41.73 percent
        • Kartik Wadhwa - @kartikkwadhwa - 40.26 percent
        • Junaiz - @junaiz.vp - 38.74 percent
        • Astuti Anand - @astuti_mw - 32.12 percent
          • Top 5 Instagram influencers in India based on follower growth
          (Data based on the 107,698 influencer proles scanned by affable.ai between January 1 and March 14, 2023)
            • Mayank Choudhary - @mayank_crazy_tds - 1982.60 percent
            • Prachi Dhingra - @_prachi_dhingra - 932.20 percent
            • Papri Roy - @papriroy.official - 628.40 percent
            • Pia Dahiya - @pia_dahiya - 760.30 percent
            • Savio Barnes - @saviobarnes - 595.30 percent
              This week’s Weekly Shorts is written by the editorial team of affable.ai
