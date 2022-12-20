Weekly Shorts: How brands are using hybrid models for influencer collaboration

What’s buzzing in influencer marketing and the creator ecosystem? What’s the next big thing coming down the line? Catch the big trends and hot topics in our weekly shorts.

The Short This Week

1. User Generated Content (UGC) is not a new trend. But what used to be typically picked up by brands through social listening or hashtags is now becoming another avenue to build influence. Real people, real product stories to further amplify influencer marketing efforts. Gifting plays a huge role in growing the UGC momentum for brands. By incentivising UGC, brands are able to build a community of customer advocates to back their products. Using influential creators and a strategy to scale UGC will become the game changer.

2. More brands are starting to work on a hybrid model of association with influencers. Influencer marketing is no longer for pure brand build. We’re seeing more serious collaborators using their influence among their follower base to drive sales for brands well. A long-term influencer and affiliate hybrid campaign gives creators the opportunity to boost impressions, engagement and sales. Followers continue to engage with brands’ posts over a period of time and move through the customer journey with special or discounted affiliate codes.

3. Marketers are already betting on big livestream shopping, the hottest retail trend across all sectors. It has become a unique way to connect the digital and physical shopping experience. Ultimately, leading to better engagement, rapid sales increase and increased brand awareness in a fun and interactive way. With aspects of real time engagement and instant purchases, brands are making the best use of this medium for new launches and giving out special offers or codes valid during the live session. The trend is here to stay and gain more momentum in the coming year.

Weekly Short Data

Top 10 brands on Instagram (Sponsored)

(Note: The data here is from Instagram - week December 9 to December 15, 2022. Brands that have topped on engagement using sponsored posts.)

1) Clovia (clovia_fashions)

2) Amazon Fashion India (amazonfashionin)

3) Myntra (myntra)

4) Shien.com (sheinofficial)

5) Amazon India (amazondotin)

6) Myntra Beauty (myntrabeauty)

7) LIKEtoKNOW.it (liketoknow.it)

8) Trendhim Accessories (trendhim)

9) Hamdard (hamdardindia)

10) Partipost Philippines (partipost.ph)

Top 10 Brands on Instagram (Organic)

(Note: The data here is from Instagram - week December 9 to December 15, 2022. Brands that have topped on the number of posts and engagement using a pure organic approach)

1) ZARA (zara)

2) H&M (hm)

3) Shein.com (sheinoffical)

4) LIKEtoKnow.it (liketoknow.it)

5) Nike (nike)

6) Repost app (withrepost)

7) Dior (dior)

8) Chanel (chanelofficial)

9) Leo Messi (leomessi)

10) Target (target)

This week’s Influencer Marketing Short is written by Pooja ParasuRaman, director of marketing, affable.ai, based on data from the platform.

affable.ai is an end to end AI-powered influencer marketing platform. Used by over 5000 marketers and agencies manage, collaborate and analyze their influencer marketing strategy, at scale, with speed. affable.ai and Storyboard18 are collaborating to get you weekly insights into the disruptive world of influencer marketing.