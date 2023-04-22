Storyboard18: Truecaller founder Alan Mamedi on reaching 350 million active users worldwide

Swedish firm Truecaller this week achieved a significant milestone with its number of monthly active users of service reaching over 350 million. India is one of the largest markets for the company and it has been growing at a staggering pace here, which also highlights how big a problem spam is in the country.

Truecaller was founded in 2009 in Stockholm by Nami Zarringhalam and Alan Mamedi. The founders began work on the app when they were just students who wanted to create a service that would easily identify incoming calls from unknown numbers. Today, Truecaller has become a leading global platform for verifying contacts and blocking unwanted communications.

In an exclusive conversation to CNBC-TV18’s Shibani Gharat, CEO and co-founder Mamedi said, “There are very, very few companies in the world who has been fortunate to have this amount of users using your product, loving your product. So we feel very blessed to be here today. So it's a big achievement for us and a huge milestone.”

Nami added that the company strategy has always been to listen and speak to users. “Always thinking about what we can do better, how can we be better. That has been like overarching for the whole app , in the experience and try to make it as simple as possible for everyone to use true color and get benefits out of Truecaller.”

