Storyboard18 x Just Sports | How Usha International is nurturing sports culture in India

In the early 80s, Usha International’s former chairman Late Siddharth Shriram, who was a golf enthusiast, was thinking of ways to bring fitness to city dwellers’ lifestyles. With Shriram’s goal in mind and with his direction and drive, the company flagged off one of the first marathons in the country. This was well before running and marathons drew people by the thousands from all walks of life in India.

Not many may remember or are aware of this activity because Shriram never saw this as a marketing opportunity, says Komal Mehra, head, sports initiatives and associations, Usha International. “He wanted to create platforms for sports where there isn’t too much clutter. As a brand, we haven’t taken authority on any particular sport. We have always been enablers and have focused on creating partnerships to enhance sports experiences,” adds Mehra.

Also Read

Professional golf programmes were formally introduced by Shriram, especially to encourage women golfers. Today, Usha International supports the DGC Ladies Open Amateur Golf Championship and Army Ladies Amateur Golf Championship. “Sports have no barriers. That’s why there is a gold mine of opportunities for brands to nurture sports culture,” Mehra tells Storyboard18. According to her, for Usha International marketing came much later in the brand narrative.

Associations with a difference

Usha International is the first brand in India to promote Ultimate, originally known as Ultimate Frisbee, a non-contact team game played with a flying disc. Over the years, the company has supported Ultimate Players Association of India’s (UPAI) Ultimate Championships across the country as the title sponsor. The company with the help of non-profit organizations across the country ran a pilot coaching program in Delhi.

As part of this, Ultimate was taken to children in primary and secondary schools. The brand also supported various institutions like St. Stephens and Ashoka University, among a few others, with international standard discs – Discraft discs. The sport was also taken to lower-income communities with the help of different NGOs.

Mehra, who is an Ultimate player too, explains why Usha International showed interest in the sport. “It’s not a popular game but it’s one of its kind. Anyone can play this game. All you need is a frisbee which we source from the States and an open ground. The investments are minimal. It’s one of the few sports in the world in which men and women play together. It brings in gender equity, sportsmanship, and fitness.”

Ultimate is also a non-refereed sport that at various levels teaches players integrity. Usha International with Ultimate Players Association of India has been popularising the sport in the deepest pockets of India.

For instance, the brand is introducing Ultimate in rural India through Usha Silai Schools, which is a community built by the brand that empowers women in villages to become entrepreneurs through sewing and setting up sewing schools. The company, in partnership with local NGOs, sets up Silai Schools in some of the country's most remote and rural corners. Currently, there are about 29,450 Silai Schools.

Usha International is also invested in indigenous sports. The indigenous region-specific sports the company supports include Mallakhamb in Tamil Nadu, Siat Khnam (Archery) in North-East states, Kalaripayattu (a form of ancient Martial Arts) in Kerala, and a few others are in the pipeline. Mehra says that supporting indigenous sports is like being a part of people’s celebration and happiness. “Most of the time it’s not about competition. It is the participation that counts.”

Winning over challenges

The pandemic paused several on-ground plans for Usha International. Mehra admits initially it was challenging and even disappointing. However, the brand went online to create communities. Through the digital platform Usha Play, the brand featured sports personalities, coaches, and their journeys through documentaries, podcasts, Reels, infographics, and contests. Some of the guests have been Brian Lara, Mumbai India players Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, and Keiron Pollard, among many others.

The Indian Premier League was one of the few sports events that were conducted during the pandemic. Usha International has been partnering with Mumbai Indians for the last nine years. Mehra says long-term associations in sports matter.

“Being a part of sports makes our brand young too. That way we will know the pulse of the youth closely.” Having said that, she also observes that sports shouldn’t be just looked at as a source of glamour and entertainment: “Sports has enhancing powers. It changes people’s lifestyles and outlook toward life. Those are the areas where brands need to create conversations.”