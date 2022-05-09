Storyboard18 x Just Sports | Future of sports marketing In India

Is India a one-sport nation? Is it an emerging sporting powerhouse? How are marketers looking beyond cricket, Kohli and Dhoni? What are the emerging sports and players turning brand marketers' attention and investments? How are brands turning fans into loyal customers? What will sports marketing look like in 2023? What’s the modern marketer’s new playbook?

To answer all these questions and more, Storyboard18 is launching a new initiative to focus on themes and topics that are pushing marketers to reshape and rethink how brands interact with today’s consumers.

We’re kicking off with Just Sports, a special spotlight on the present and future of sports marketing in India.

In this month’s theme in focus, we bring you stories of how marketers are harnessing the power of technology, innovation and creativity in sports to create powerful storytelling in campaigns that increase affinity and loyalty with audiences.

From traditional sports platforms around cricket to emerging platforms and games, and the rise of esports, we’ll get leading voices from the marketing and sports world to give us sharp and fast insights into future-facing marketing practices. We will also provide analysis which will surface ideas and strategies that are helping brands to level up experiences and storytelling with authentic collaborations.

Find out what sports marketing will look like in 2023 with predictions and best insights for navigating the key trends that will drive the industry. Learn how brands can use technology and innovation to evolve fan experiences with apps, gamification, AR and VR, NFTs etc leveling up the fan experience. And spot the next big thing like the rise of esports and the biggest opportunities in esports for marketers right now.

We spotlight the need for grassroots movements and how brand marketers can engage diverse communities and help shape a bright future of sports in the country while leveling the playing field.

Get all this and more with Storyboard18’s Month In Focus. Watch this space for Just Sports.

