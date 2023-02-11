Storyboard18 | WPL has real potential, says Viacom18 CEO

Viacom18 is pulling out all stops for its upcoming broadcast of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as well as its inaugural edition of the Women’s T20, WPL.

Anil Jayaraj, the CEO of Viacom18 Sports, is highly optimistic about the future of women's cricket in India. He believes that the Women's Premier League (WPL) has real potential and that Viacom18 is leaving no stone unturned in its effort to promote the league. The company is putting in a lot of effort to broadcast the Indian Premier League (IPL) as well as its inaugural edition of the Women's T20, WPL.

“We were very excited when the opportunity to bid for the rights for media for WPL came up because we believe that it is a sport that has real potential,” he said.

The biggest sporting extravaganza of the year IPL is happening in less than two months and the inaugural edition for Women’s T20 league WPL is also happening just in the month of March.

In June 2022, during a three-day auction, Viacom18 won the IPL digital rights for a whopping sum of Rs 23,758 crore and then more recently, Viacom18 grabbed the media rights for the upcoming Women’s IPL for a sum of Rs 951 crore for five years for both TV and digital.

There is a lot of excitement around both these events and especially for IPL, the broadcaster is estimating a reach of 500 million in terms of viewership.

Viacom18, with its digital push is also trying to lure TV viewers and hopes to attract linear TV advertisers too.

When it comes to disrupting IPL digital viewership, they have identified three barriers and the focus for this season of IPL is to bust each of them.

Storyboard18 also caught up with Diego Graffi, CMD at Piaggio Vehicles and Davide Zanolini, Executive Vice President of Marketing and Communication at Piaggio Group and CMO at Piaggio Fast Forward as the makers of iconic Vespa Scooters speak to Storyboardy18 about their 25-year journey in India.

Piaggio has a presence both in two-wheelers and three-wheeler market in the country and Graffi believes that Piaggio understands the Indian market well now and he feels that the country has reached a point where the two-wheeler market is ready to be split up into various segments. Both, Diego and Davide, shared their plans for the India market, new product pipeline, their plea in the luxury scooter segment and much more.

For more details, watch the accompanying video