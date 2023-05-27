English
    Storyboard18 | Tinder's Melissa Hobley on how GenZ is transforming the future of dating

    Storyboard18 spoke to Tinder Global CMO Melissa Hobley about dating trends in 2023 and how do Gen Zs date online. We also caught up with Anuj Poddar, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at Bajaj Electricals and spoke about Bajaj 2.0 and more

    Online dating is now the most common way for singles to make new connections. Not only are GenZs and millennials using dating apps to just date but a recent survey suggests that over 55 percent people who met on Tinder are in a serious relationship.

    Tinder's latest report 'Future of Dating 2023 highlights some fascinating insights on how GenZs are dating online.
    The last time Tinder raised the curtain on top dating trends for young singles was two years ago, in the midst of the pandemic, and since then life has changed.
    To better understand where Tinder members find themselves now and how are these attitudes are influencing and evolving perceptions around love and human connections, Storyboard18 caught up with Tinder Global CMO Melissa Hobley. She also shared insights about safety on the online dating platform and how Tinder is actively changing its image to a platform where different types of connections can be made.
    Meanwhile, Bajaj Electricals is on a premiumisation journey. Last year the firm unveiled a new brand positioning using ‘Bajaj Built for Life’ tagline to reinvent the legacy brand Bajaj and bring in premium and new products across categories. More recently, in the peak summer season, the company launched a new brand ‘Nex’ that intends to engage with upscale urban consumers who expect more from their appliances in terms of experienced technology and design.
    Storyboard18 caught up with Anuj Poddar, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at Bajaj Electricals and spoke about Bajaj 2.0, how are they making four brands Bajaj, Morphy Richards, Nirlep and the newly launched Nex, more aspirational for the Indian consumers.
    For more details, watch the accompanying video
