The 2023 edition of Tata Tea Premium's "Jaago Re!" campaign serves as an awakening call to parents, compelling them to acknowledge the imminent repercussions of climate change that their children will inevitably face in the coming years. Puneet Das, the President of packaged beverages in India and South Asia at Tata Consumer Products, emphasised on the significance of this campaign by highlighting the growing concern and discussions among the younger generation regarding how they are personally affected by climate change. The campaign aims to shed light on the kind of planet we are leaving for our children, urging individuals to take action and create a sustainable future.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18 Das said, “Climate change topic our research team had picked up in last two years, in fact a lot of chatter is happening among the younger generation. School children are talking about how they are getting affected and that is the insight of our campaign that, what kind of planet are we leaving for our kids. So that is what we are trying to highlight through our Jaago Re! climate change campaign.”

Das explains that the Jaago Re! campaign strategically focuses on the prevailing issues in society, with climate change being one of the prominent challenges affecting us all. Last year, Tata Tea Premium began raising awareness about climate change, and this year the aim is to scale it up.

One of the primary objectives of the Jaago Re! campaign is to ensure that climate change becomes a part of everyday conversations within households, Das said.

Tata Consumer Products, at both the corporate and brand level, is committed to creating a better planet. Over the past 12 years, the company has successfully reduced carbon footprint by 18 percent, Das said. All our beverage factories globally have achieved zero waste status and by 2030, the company aims to achieve water neutrality across all operations, Das added.

Also, Ashish Mishra, CEO at Interbrand India & South Asia and Gonzalo Brujo, Global CEO of Interbrand discussed the big trends and highlights from its annual report on the most valuable brands in India. In its 10th year the best Indian Brands Report has become a definitive guide to the nations brand landscape.

The 2023 edition showcases remarkable growth, with a total list value of Rs 8,310,057 million ($100 billion), marking a significant 167 percent increase over the past decade. Notably, this is the first time the total value of the table has surpassed the $100 billion mark.

