Storyboard18: Pandemic acted like an accelerator for MarTech investments, says Mirum India

MarTech in India has been witnessing significant growth following the rapid expansion of the digital economy and it has only accelerated by the shift in consumer behavior due to the pandemic. On the sidelines of the Mirum India MarTech Report 2021, Storyboard’s Shibani Gharat caught up with Hareesh Tibrewala, Joint CEO Mirum India along with CVL Srinivas, Country Manager WPP and Neil Stewart, Global CEO - Wunderman Thompson Commerce and discussed how are brands and advertisers using MarTech.

“Pandemic has acted like an accelerator across all industries for MarTech investments,” said Tibrewala.

“We are seeing the emergence of a category of people called MarTech Heroes who have been investing very strongly in MarTech, who continue to have a lot of faith,” he added.

According to Srinivas, the big shift that has happened is the kind of categories that are now coming into MarTech in these kind of discussions versus earlier.

“Pre-pandemic, it was the usual suspects, BFSI, auto, retail kind of categories which are quite heavy in the investments in MarTech and they were ahead of the curve. However, the big trend we are seeing in India in the last one and a half years is the CPG category getting into MarTech and having discussions around what we just spoke about. That is one big shift,” Srinivas mentioned.

When asked the best digital commerce strategies that are driving change for businesses today, Stewart replied, “There are couple of trends that have happened globally. There has been an explosion of channels to the consumers digitally, market places like Flipkart, Amazon etc. we think the successful businesses over the last two years have been those that have got a real clear balance channel strategy across each of those channels. E-Commerce platforms are one of the top three platforms where investments are likely to happen in the next 12 months.”

