Storyboard18 | Making of a ‘Chatpat’ social campaign

FCB India’s creative chairperson Swati Bhattacharya is known for campaigning for social issues that are typically not widely addressed or make people uncomfortable, through her work on brands. Issues like the inclusion of widows, transgender persons, unmarried women, divorced women and single mothers, in the traditional Bengali ritual of sindoor khela.

“Brands have the power of being the ambassadors of good. They have been taking the responsibility of making a difference in society,” she tells us. That’s one of the reasons why she didn’t hesitate to take on another social campaign when SOS Children’s Villages of India approached the agency with a brief a few months ago.

Finding the dream team

Last year, FCB India picked up equity in Mumbai-based digital agency Kinnect. A few months ago as a part of Kinnect’s KinnectEDGE program, Bhattacharya conducted a creative workshop. That’s where she got the chance to meet the digital shop’s national creative director Kartikeya Tiwari and his team. According to Bhattacharya, she instantly fell in love with the team and asked if they would like to make “creative griha pravesh” with a collaboration on SOS Children’s Villages of India account.

The independent, non-governmental and non-profit organisation that works for the holistic development of orphans, women, and children belonging to vulnerable families, was looking for a campaign that could help them raise donations, particularly from corporates. The brief was as simple as that.

Enter ‘Chatpat’

Tiwari and his team spent days on-ground to understand the state of children and women that the NGO helps. After many discussions, the team decided the campaign needed a face that would stand out while talking to the camera. “We wanted to have a kid who comes from the streets and has more knowledge than he should have, as the brand ambassador. The kind of knowledge that is endearing but at the same time evokes a sense of realization and discomfort,” explains Tiwari.

A line they came up with to capture the essence of their approach is “if we don’t raise our children, the streets will.”

Bhattacharya says, “That line became our brief. In every video that we planned to make, we wanted to make sure viewers felt what we were trying to tell them without any filters.”

While everything was falling into place, Bhattacharya wasn’t happy with the name of the character - ‘Vishnu’. A few hours before Amit Roy, the director and cinematographer, was set to roll, Bhattacharya told Tiwari, “Vishnu as a name doesn’t go with the character we have developed. I think we can do better.”

Tiwari was nervously walking around Dhobi Ghat in Mumbai, the location of the shoot, thinking hard. Bhattacharya called him out and asked a strange question, “KT (as the team calls him) what does your mother call you at home?” Tiwari awkwardly paused and said, “chatpat.”

"That's our name," Bhattacharya said.

Mumbai-based Akul Baduni (10), the child actor who plays Chatpat, also comes from a tough background and his father lost his job during the pandemic. But Chatpat and his band of friends are all smiles and full of wisdom.

In the videos, Chatpat and crew put their own twist on famous ads from Cadbury's dancing girl and Liril's waterfall ad to CRED ads, ending with a shout out to brands to help the cause.

Upside and downside of guerrilla marketing

Chatpat took social media by storm with his ‘Chatpat Ka Gyaan’ videos. He first won the hearts of LinkedIn and Instagram users with a rendition of Cadbury Dairy Milk's iconic ad 'Kuch Khaas Hai'.

With a gang of kids, Chatpat was seen playing gully cricket in the streets, re-imagining the nostalgia-inducing ad in his own style. The masterstroke, however, was the ending of the film where he was seen calling out the brand - Cadbury, to help him raise donations for SOS Children's Villages India.

But this particular video was taken down. Here's why.

When Storyboard18 reached out to Mondelez India, the makers of Cadbury, for a clarification, a company spokesperson said, “We conveyed to SOS Children’s Village our concerns on the unauthorized use of our IP. This was acknowledged by the SOS team and the social media post was subsequently taken down and the issue was resolved amicably.”

Similar videos calling on brands like HUL’s Liril, P&G’s Tide, Godrej’s Good Knight, CRED, were created. So far the response from brands has been positive, with some aid coming in. CRED pledged to serve 500,000 meals to vulnerable kids that the NGO is taking care of. Chatpat even made 'thank you' videos for brands that pitched in.

Celebrities and social media influencers like Rhea Chokraborty, Divine, Raftar, Shveta Salve, Eisha Chopra, Kusha Kapila, Tanmay Bhat, Aishwarya Mohanraj, Ankur Warikoo, Ashish Chanchalani, Saloni Gaur, Yashraj Mokhate, Bhuvan Bham, Gaurav Gambhir (D-Cypher), and Miss Malini, shared appreciation posts and shout-outs.

Since the launch of the campaign, over a dozen brands have approached the NGO to collaborate. A phase two of the campaign is in the works. We wonder if that will make any other brand chatpat over it?