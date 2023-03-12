English
Storyboard18 | Key insights from Mobile World Congress on how tech will impact business in coming days
storyboard18 | Mar 12, 2023 2:46 PM IST

Storyboard18 | Key insights from Mobile World Congress on how tech will impact business in coming days

By Shibani Gharat   Mar 12, 2023 2:47 PM IST (Updated)
5G was one of the main themes at this year's Mobile World Congress with the fifth generation of mobile networks already bringing in more data more quickly to millions of devices around the world.

At the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Storyboard’s Shibani Gharat caught up with the most powerful decision-makers in tech descent like Jill Kouri, Global CMO at HCLTech; Dickon Laws, head of emerging experience lab at Ogilvy, Carl Pie, CEO and co-founder of Nothing, Sanmeet Singh Kochhar, vice president India & MENA; Adam Ferguson, global head of proposition, partner and product marketing at HMD Global and Greg Cudahy, Global TMT Leader at EY, and got their key insights on how tech will impact the business, media, and advertising landscape in the coming days.

Also Read | Storyboard18 | TCS looks at sponsorships that gives business subjective, core values
IT brand HCLTech was also present in a big way at this Mobile World Congress and they were speaking about 5G acceleration and its application and use cases across businesses.
Also Read | Storyboard18: A look at what global brands said about Indian market in 2022
A few months ago, HCLTech refreshed its brand positioning to supercharge progress.
First Published: Mar 12, 2023 2:46 PM IST
    X