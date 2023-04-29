Storyboard18 | India remains one of the biggest and fastest growing market, says Pernod Ricard

Home to renowned alco-beverage brands such as Absolut Vodka, Jacob’s Creek, Chivas Regal, and Ballantine's, Glenlivet India has one of the most dynamic and premium portfolios in the industry and it is planning to continue its premiumisation drive. The company will also focus on innovation in the existing portfolio of brands, introduce premium global innovations to India and drive consumer experiences.

So, what else is in store for 2023? How is the company leveraging industry trends and how are they tapping into the fresh batch of young consumers entering the alcohol-drinking age? Stroryboard18 got these answers from Kartik Mohindra, Chief Marketing Officer, Pernod Ricard India.

“We, as a company, are doing exceptionally well. The year has been good. We are looking at closing on a high. When it comes to the future, India remains one of the biggest and the fastest growing markets in the world for Pernod Ricard,” he said.

Also Read | Delhi rejects Pernod Ricard's liquor sale license renewal application

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar recently partnered with Mandhana Industries to launch an apparel brand Force IX on January 26, 2023. Force IX, which was first made available on the eCommerce platform, Myntra, now has its first exclusive store in Khar, in the western suburbs of Mumbai.

Kumar says that the plan is to open nine exclusive stores by the end of 2023 across the country. Storyboard18 spoke with Akshay Kumar along with Manish Mandhana, Co-Founder of Force IX parent company, 9 AM Ventures, about their plans for the brand, how involved Akshay Kumar is in the whole ideation process and what it feels like to launch his own clothing brand.

Also Read | Mercedes-Benz unveils Google partnership to develop branded navigation

Storyboard18 also spoke with Lance Bennett, VP of Sales and Marketing at India’s leading luxury carmaker, Mercedes Benz India. He talked about how Mercedes is shaping its marketing strategies for the future.

For more details, watch the accompanying video