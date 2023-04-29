English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homestoryboard18 NewsStoryboard18 | India remains one of the biggest and fastest growing market, says Pernod Ricard

Storyboard18 | India remains one of the biggest and fastest growing market, says Pernod Ricard

Profile image
By Shibani Gharat   Apr 29, 2023 4:40 PM IST (Published)
Mini

Storyboard18 also spoke with Lance Bennett, VP of Sales and Marketing at India’s leading luxury carmaker, Mercedes Benz India. He spoke about how Mercedes is shaping its marketing strategies for the future.

storyboard18 | Apr 29, 2023 4:40 PM IST
Home to renowned alco-beverage brands such as Absolut Vodka, Jacob’s Creek, Chivas Regal, and Ballantine's, Glenlivet India has one of the most dynamic and premium portfolios in the industry and it is planning to continue its premiumisation drive. The company will also focus on innovation in the existing portfolio of brands, introduce premium global innovations to India and drive consumer experiences.

Recommended Articles

View All
Observers see the Russia-Ukraine war nowhere near the end — so here's what brewing up for the next stage

Observers see the Russia-Ukraine war nowhere near the end — so here's what brewing up for the next stage

Apr 29, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

India's economic growth may rebound after 6-9 months of recessionary pressure

India's economic growth may rebound after 6-9 months of recessionary pressure

Apr 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Does reduced visibility in office impact appraisal and career growth

Does reduced visibility in office impact appraisal and career growth

Apr 28, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

China pushes to digitise coal mines for safety, efficiency — where India stands

China pushes to digitise coal mines for safety, efficiency — where India stands

Apr 27, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read


So, what else is in store for 2023? How is the company leveraging industry trends and how are they tapping into the fresh batch of young consumers entering the alcohol-drinking age? Stroryboard18 got these answers from Kartik Mohindra, Chief Marketing Officer, Pernod Ricard India.
“We, as a company, are doing exceptionally well. The year has been good. We are looking at closing on a high. When it comes to the future, India remains one of the biggest and the fastest growing markets in the world for Pernod Ricard,” he said.
Also Read | Delhi rejects Pernod Ricard's liquor sale license renewal application
Bollywood star Akshay Kumar recently partnered with Mandhana Industries to launch an apparel brand Force IX on January 26, 2023. Force IX, which was first made available on the eCommerce platform, Myntra, now has its first exclusive store in Khar, in the western suburbs of Mumbai.
Also Read | Myntra partners with Bollywood star Akshay Kumar to launch his fashion brand 'Force IX'
Kumar says that the plan is to open nine exclusive stores by the end of 2023 across the country. Storyboard18 spoke with Akshay Kumar along with Manish Mandhana, Co-Founder of Force IX parent company, 9 AM Ventures, about their plans for the brand, how involved Akshay Kumar is in the whole ideation process and what it feels like to launch his own clothing brand.
Also Read | Mercedes-Benz unveils Google partnership to develop branded navigation
Storyboard18 also spoke with Lance Bennett, VP of Sales and Marketing at India’s leading luxury carmaker, Mercedes Benz India. He talked about how Mercedes is shaping its marketing strategies for the future.
For more details, watch the accompanying video
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Tags
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X