Storyboard18 | In conversation with Publicis Groupe on limitless potential of AI in advertising

In a world where technology is advancing at an unprecedented pace, the advertising industry is not immune to its transformative effects. Storyboard18 recently had the privilege of sitting down with Amaresh Godbole, CEO of Publicis Groupe Digital Technology Business, to explore the boundless potential of artificial intelligence (AI) within the advertising sector, along with the challenges agencies need to prepare for.

According to Godbole, the pressure on advertising agencies to deliver exceptional results is mounting. He emphasised that clients are increasingly demanding higher productivity and cost efficiency. "Clients will put a lot of pressure on them as an industry to either increase the productivity by multiple factors or reduce the cost by multiple factors," he stated.

In the ever-evolving landscape of advertising, AI offers a lifeline to meet these demands. Godbole noted, "Possibilities of AI are only limited by imagination, but it is a very exciting time for us." This sentiment highlights the enthusiasm and optimism surrounding the integration of AI in advertising.

Godbole firmly believes that AI will reshape the entire advertising industry. "Because a lot of these tools will get integrated into production processes even for larger films as they evolve," he predicted. This insight underlines the profound impact AI is poised to have, from streamlining routine tasks to revolutionizing creative processes.

Switching gears, Storyboard18 also engaged in a conversation with Sumit Virmani, Global CMO of Infosys , about their enduring relationship with the international tennis ecosystem. For nearly eight years, Infosys has been a significant player in the tennis world, partnering with prestigious events like Roland-Garros, the Australian Open ATP, and the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

Lastly, Storyboard18 caught up with Tarun Jain, CEO of Tim Hortons franchise in India, as the Canadian coffee chain celebrated its first anniversary in the country. Jain shared his reflections on how Tim Hortons' journey in India has unfolded thus far.

He also delved into their ambitious plan of setting up 120 stores in India by 2026 and shed light on how Tim Hortons is engaging with the discerning GenZ population, who have a penchant for unique and immersive coffee experiences.

