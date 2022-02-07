Storyboard18 | How Games24x7 is leveling up to leverage the gaming boom in India

Games24x7 is a prominent skill gaming company, which runs platforms like My11Circle and RummyCircle. Recently, the company announced a three-year title sponsorship deal with IPL team Lucknow Super Giants for its brand My11Circle. It followed the recent news of the flagship platform – RummyCircle roping in actor Hrithik Roshan as its new brand ambassador. As part of the partnership, Roshan will be seen in multimedia campaigns by RummyCircle, spanning across TV, digital and social media platforms. The campaign highlights real-life scenarios where Hrithik Roshan demonstrates mental dexterity to find a way out of unforeseen situations. Storyboard18 caught up with Bhavin Pandya CEO and founder of Games24x7, to talk about these developments, the potential of animation, visual effects, gaming and comic (AVGC) sector and FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s announcement during the recent budget speech about setting up a task force with all stakeholders.

Edited excerpts:

You recently signed up Hritik Roshan as brand ambassador for RummyCircle. Tell us more about this association and how will it pan out in the coming days?

We are really excited to partner with Hrithik. He is one of India’s biggest stars and he will feature in our campaign #RahoEkKadamAage. It is our biggest campaign till date which is going to see heavy investments from our end. The campaign is focused on the Hindi speaking markets but will reach out to people all over the country. It is a yearlong association and the next 6-8 weeks will see visibility across GEC channels focused on Hindi speaking markets, OTT platforms, and digital performance media marketing platforms both native and programmatic along with short video platforms like Moj, Sharechat and other social media as well. We are positive that the campaign will be able to reaffirm RummyCircle as a platform which is the perfect combination of entertainment and skill. #RahoEkKadamAage is a campaign where you have to make sure that you are always ahead of the game.

The Finance Minister during her Union Budget speech said that the AVGC sector offers immense potential to employ youth. An AVGC promotion task force with all stakeholders will be set up to recommend ways to realize this and build domestic capacity for serving our markets and the global demand.

Can you tell us what can be achieved through this kind of boost and recognition from the government?

It is really the first step towards formalization of the industry. Giving it regulatory clarity - for the gaming sector what is allowed and what is not and also making sure that startups have less obstacles. There are many challenges for startups anyway. But this will result in startups becoming successful. ‘AVGC task force’ can provide longer term policy impetus for various stakeholders who can turbo charge the vibrant ecosystem in gaming and animation. It is a step in the right direction where once and for all we will not see issues that are coming in from various states. There will be central clarity and that’s what we are looking forward to.

It is one thing to set up a task force but what will it take to get the sector and your business to the new level of performance in the coming days?

General manager of the Philadelphia 76ers which is an American professional basketball team in the NBA once said ‘the only thing differentiating us from the rest of the people is key insights into data’. This means really understanding data well and getting insights which other teams don’t have. Because otherwise everything is equal - we are on a level playing field. That can’t be truer in this day and age. Everyone has the infrastructure, everyone has a common ground, etc. But how do you leverage data, how do you understand your users better, etc that is what will help take the performance of any gaming company to the next level. Leveraging behavioral science, data science, artificial intelligence, machine learning, etc. is going to play a role in determining the future of any company.

Rising penetration of the internet, coming in of 5G and performance-driven affordable smartphones is stimulating the growth of the Indian gaming market. How is your sector equipped to meet the demand?

The 5G network is going to be rolled out in the next fiscal year and that single development is going to be a game changer. Until now, people have had to download a lot of content, because when Internet speeds are slightly slower, you don’t get the same kind of performance and efficiency in games, etc. But with the 5G roll out there is a lot of scope for things to happen very quickly.

Recently your company announced a three-year title sponsorship deal with Lucknow Super Giants for My11Circle. Last year you roped in Ranveer Singh as an ambassador. Considering the fantasy sports market is very crowded, how are you carving your niche in this market?

While the fantasy sports market is crowded and we are amongst the new entrants with our entry in 2019, we have only been able to take the no. 2 position in the market because of our investment in understanding our players and really giving them exactly what they want. That has helped us distinguish ourselves. Through that, we have obviously seen a 100 percent growth year after year. We will continue to do that.