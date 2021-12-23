Storyboard18 | ‘Homes have become office spaces, playgrounds, gym areas, and entertainment zones’: Livspace’s Kartikeya Bhandari

Time and again, research has indicated that when brands go media dark during tough economic times, they have a longer road to recovery. This year, home interior and renovation company Livspace loosened its purse strings and heavily invested in marketing and advertising during high impact seasons like cricket and festive periods.

Its campaign ‘Don’t try this at home’ that aired on big and small screens added much-needed humour in an otherwise dull category. The ads featured people doing everyday things like laundry and cooking, in dangerous ways, due to badly designed home furniture and spaces. While the brand’s advertising is making the right noise, the company is dealing with many cases of angry customer complaints about delayed projects and unprofessional behaviour of relationship managers, civil staff, and designers.

Recently, Livspace, which was founded in 2014, announced that it would invest $50 million to expand its business and grow teams overseas. As part of the expansion, the company will be entering 60 new cities across India and will be expanding its presence to 20 APAC markets. The brand also plans to set up 150 design experience centres over the next 18 months.

In a conversation with Storyboard18, Kartikeya Bhandari, chief marketing officer, Livspace, spotlights the category challenges, the need for clutter-breaking advertising, key consumer trends, customer service issues and dealing with angry customers.

Edited excerpts:

What are the big emerging consumer trends in the home decor and furnishing category and how are you addressing them?

The home décor and furnishing sector is unorganised. The frequency of purchases isn’t high, therefore, users don’t understand what works and what doesn’t. It also involves high-ticket purchases. Internal studies indicate that consumers spend nearly 8-10 percent of their home value on interiors, and for many it is one of the top five expenditures of their lifetime.

We figured early on that a solution-based brand in the segment can put consumers at ease. In the last two years, our homes have become our office spaces, playgrounds, gym areas, and entertainment zones. That opened up more opportunities for brands like ours. People are discovering new features, consulting and reimagining what more they can do for their personal spaces with us. When people are involved more in their homes, they tend to invest a lot more to make it look and feel better, which opens up new opportunities for our category.

In the last two years, consumers’ propensity and inclination to try and have a conversation about designing or redesigning homes has started going online. When times are uncertain, consumers look for certainty, and therefore, their reliance on brands goes up. Consumers want to be sure about the things that they spend on.

While things are increasingly moving online, you are also going offline with experience centres. Tell us more about your plans?

Our experience centres are trying to solve two major category issues. One, help consumers who are early on their journey to discover the segment. Two, assist consumers who are already actively looking for solutions and want to be doubly sure about their decisions by speaking to our designers in person and getting the look and feel of the materials and fittings. People are comfortable and willing to travel to our experience centres for these reasons. Therefore, we realised, we have to give customers what they want to shop for and things that will add value to their purchase decisions. We also think having physical presences aids in brand building. Brand discovery multiplies from there.

The campaign ‘Don’t try this at home’ takes a humorous ad route. What are the consumer insights driving the campaign?

Speaking to consumers gives you cues that you wouldn’t imagine yourself. To mine insights we first spoke to people who had their interiors done not in the most optimum manner, without a designer and in the process the quality of work was compromised. These are items that people can’t just use and throw. We then understood how people started living with faulty furniture and home interior items. When people get used to it, these things become second nature. They do unusual things, which they don’t realise. That was the genesis of our campaign. Of course, we exaggerated the situations in our script to make it cheeky and make our point loud and clear.

Will consumers see the same tonality in the brand's advertising going forward too?

We have used humour in the past too, which worked well for us. The codes of advertising in our category are done to death. You would often see a couple, a happy kid running around, enjoying their living space, sometimes a dog or cat is thrown in the frame to make a perfect family picture.

There is nothing wrong with it, but we wanted to move away from that narrative. Our attempt will be to continue to stand out so that people notice us. As the market expands and we may reach out to a new customer base which will be different, we often ask ourselves if the same nature of advertising will work for us in the near future? For sure, we want to make ads that are likeable, relevant, and memorable.

The brand has been working with Tilt as its agency partner for a while. How’s the working relationship?

If there is respect and trust in a client-agency relationship nothing can stop them from doing cutting-edge work. We have been working closely with Tilt. Ours is an open relationship. There is no ego in terms of where the idea is coming from. These are classical things that sometimes may go wrong when people get bigger or egos get in the way of putting out good work. The agency team loves and cares about the brand as much as we do; which is extremely important in our side of the business.

The company has been receiving many customer complaints about delayed projects and unprofessional behaviour of relationship managers, civil staff, and designers. What’s the issue and how are you addressing it?

Let me start off by saying that Livspace’s current net promoter score (NPS) is 60. One needs to appreciate the sector in which we are operating. Contractors who are working in this sector are part of a large unorganised market. The delivery timelines from such contractors would generally vary on account of various factors including the availability of material and labour. Despite this general trend, we have done well and we are currently at a performance score of 4.5 on a scale of 1 to 5. This is basic feedback from each of our thousands of customers at booking, order confirmation and handover stage.

Given the scale of our operations, it is regrettable but inevitable that about 1 percent of the thousands of concurrent projects may experience delays for reasons beyond our control. While anyone in the industry knows that it is impossible to eliminate all delays, particularly since there are various external factors involved, we continue to work on creating the technology and supply chain practises to take this below 0.5 percent in the next 6-12 months.