Storyboard18: Google's news strategy unveiled – balancing technology, quality, and focus on India

During her visit to India, Kate Beddoe, Director of News Partnership for Google APAC (Asia-Pacific), sat down for an interview with Storyboard18. The discussion revolved around various significant aspects of Google's approach in the realm of news. One key topic covered was Google's stance on the utilisation of generative artificial intelligence (AI) in news production.

“What I am hearing, being in Delhi, is that (generative AI) is allowing newsrooms to spend more time on things like ground reporting because they are spending less time on process,” said Beddoe.

Moreover, the conversation delved into Google's initiatives focused on localisation and personalisation of news content within the Indian context. This involved exploring the ways in which Google tailors its services to cater to the specific needs and interests of Indian readership, enhancing their news consumption experience.

Another crucial point addressed during the interview was Google's dedication to combating misinformation. Kate Beddoe shared insights into the strategies and tools that Google employs to verify information, promote reliable sources, and counter the spread of false or misleading content across its platforms.

For the entire interview, watch the accompanying video.