Storyboard18 | Digital consumption's adaptability provides higher viewership and engagement, says Viacom18's Anil Jayaraj

Viacom18's JioCinema, the official streaming platform of the IPL, witnessed an extraordinary achievement during the tournament. It achieved the highest-ever global peak concurrency of 3.21 crore viewers. Over the course of the season, JioCinema amassed an astounding number of video views, exceeding 1,700 crore. Furthermore, the platform reached an impressive audience of over 12 crore unique viewers during the exhilarating final match. The digital revolution surrounding the IPL was evident, with the platform recording a staggering 2.5 crore app downloads in a single day.

The 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) marked a significant milestone in the history of the tournament. This season stood out from the rest due to its remarkable digital transformation, revolutionising the way cricket enthusiasts experienced the game. With free streaming options in multiple languages and enhanced interactivity, the IPL captivated millions of fans worldwide.

In 2023, the IPL emerged as a game-changer for advertisers, providing them with unprecedented opportunities for reaching their target audience. By embracing digital platforms, the league became accessible to a vast number of advertisers, surpassing the limitations of traditional linear television.

Anil Jayaraj, the chief executive officer of sports at Viacom18, acknowledged the power of digital consumption and its ability to adapt to individual preferences. Digital platforms offered viewers the advantage of personalized experiences, tailored to their specific needs and viewing habits. Whether fans chose to watch matches in a particular language or preferred a specific format, the digital platforms could seamlessly cater to their preferences, providing a consistently enjoyable experience. This adaptability surpassed linguistic barriers, enhancing engagement and extending viewership durations.

"The great thing about digital consumption is that it is very adaptable to your behaviour and your needs. So suppose you have chosen to watch it in a particular manner, it remembers and sort of provides you the same experience repeatedly. So that goes beyond languages," Jayaraj said.

According to Jayaraj, one of the primary objectives of the digital IPL experience was to promote long-form content consumption on digital platforms. Anil Jayaraj emphasised the significant strides made in this regard, with viewers spending an average of 60 minutes watching IPL matches digitally. This viewing duration was comparable to traditional television consumption, marking a major milestone for Viacom18.

"With IPL we were trying to inculcate the habit of long-form content consumption coming on to digital. And that has been the cornerstone of what we have achieved. We got about 60 minutes per consumer of watching IPL on digital and that is what anybody on television consumes. So that was a major milestone for us," Jayaraj said.

Another crucial lesson derived from the IPL was the significance of providing content in languages and cohorts that resonate with the viewers, Jayaraj added. By catering to the preferences and cultural diversity of their target audience, the digital platform witnessed a substantial increase in viewership durations. Anil Jayaraj highlighted that delivering content in languages preferred by consumers significantly enhanced engagement, fostering a stronger connection between viewers and the IPL.

"The other big learning for us from IPL was that if you provide content in the language or the cohort that consumers typically love, then there is a much greater chance of people watching for longer," Jayaraj said.

