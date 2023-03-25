English
Storyboard18 | Strategic timeout in WPL is a powerful association, says Ceat CMO
storyboard18 | Mar 25, 2023 3:37 PM IST

Storyboard18 | Strategic timeout in WPL is a powerful association, says Ceat CMO

By Shibani Gharat   Mar 25, 2023 3:37 PM IST (Published)
Storyboard18 caught up with captain of Indian women’s cricket team Harmanpreet Kaur on the sets of an ad film shoot for Ceat. Kaur spoke about how the future of women's cricket looks promising with increased viewership and brand interest for the sport.

Kaur said, “Nowadays we have more viewership, most of the games are live and we also as cricketers are enjoying that. Earlier hardly we got opportunity where people can see us on the TV and now that thing is there and we all are having fun and I think that is something as cricketers, we were always missing. It is good to see that so many brands are coming and approaching us."
Lakshmi Narayanan B, CMO of CEAT said, “Diversity and inclusion has been a part of the organisation's culture and in Chennai as about 25 percent workforce we have being completely gender diverse. That's the larger story and investment in Women's Premier League (WPL) is an extension of our investment in Indian Premier League (IPL).  CEAT Strategic Timeout has been one powerful association and it was natural for us to kind of extend it to WPL as well.”
CEAT has been associated with cricket since 1995. Narayanan said his firm is very proud to be associated with Harmanpreet Kaur.
Read Here | Marketing Mocktail: The purpose of Brand Purpose explained!
Meanwhile, iconic fashion brand Benetton is on a mission to bring back its cool quotient and chart a new growth trajectory. During a visit to India Massimo Renon, Global Chief Executive Officer of Benetton Group got into a conversation with Storyboard18’s Delshad Irani to explain the new vision and creative direction for Benetton, and the transformation of the legendary brand.
MasterCard has been globally associating with sporting properties and recently, the brand also took a keen interest in sports beyond cricket in the country. MasterCard chose 22 children to walk alongside the Indian team with potted plants ahead of the first India-Australia ODI match at Mumbai is iconic Wankhede Stadium. The initiative was a part of MasterCard Priceless Planet Coalition (PPC), which aims to highlight the significance of reforestation to counter climate change. Storyboard18’s Shibani Gharat spoke to Manasi Narasimhan, Vice President and Head, Marketing & Communications, South Asia at Mastercard.
For the entire show, watch the accompanying video
Read Here | Storyboard18 | Savlon onboards Sachin Tendulkar as its hand ambassador
