Storyboard18: Catching up with Motu Patlu ahead of Children's Day

Ahead of Children’s Day, Storyboard18 caught up with Nina Elavia Jaipuria, Head, Hindi Mass Entertainment and Kids TV Network and Anu Sikka, Head, Creative Content and Research at Kids TV Network, Viacom18 on creating homegrown IPs in the kids' genre.

More than two decades ago, the kids' genre in India was shaped by Cartoon Network in the 90s as it was the first channel to be launched in the genre back in 1995.

Since then, the genre has seen many players catering to pre-schoolers. While Cartoon Network occupied the majority of the market with its international content for a long time, post that its sister channel, Pogo, climbed to the top with its local hero Chhota Bheem. Then came Turner, followed by Nickelodeon, which took over with its local content and a few international shows.

Since then it has focused on launching one homegrown IP each year to maintain its leadership position and expanded its presence further by localising its content. Storyboard18 spoke to Nina and Anu on this and about creating their most popular IP, Motu-Patlu. They recently celebrated their 10th birthday. They also shared how this comic strip in a kid’s magazine Lotpot comics was recreated for TV, the challenges, advertising interest and much more.

Storyboard18 is in conversation with Cheuk Chiang, CEO, Dentsu Creative Asia Pacific on how the agency is accelerating its creative footprint to become more future-ready.

He was visiting India this week along with the entire Dentsu APAC top brass. “That is how important the Indian market is for us,” he said.

Since taking on his new role earlier this year, he mentioned how the entire focus for the agency is on doing great work. He also shared how the agency is investing in its creative reputation and accelerating its creative footprint to become more future-ready. The complete integration of Dentsu is all set to happen by the end of this month. One needs to watch how the future unfolds for this agency that has been through a lot over the past year.

“Our Global Chief Creative Officer said to me, we have one priority and that priority is ‘the work’. I spoke to our CCOs, CEOs and many clients and after that, we had come up with a plan and that plan is to deliver across people, process, partnerships and also promotion - across all of those four areas, the goal amongst each of those areas is to help us deliver better work,” he said.

“Our industry particularly the creative industry relies hugely on talent,” he added.

For the entire conversation, watch the accompanying video