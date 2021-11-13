Storyboard18: ‘Beyond mobility’ revolves around technology, innovation, sustainability, says Hyundai India

Hyundai India's new campaign takes customer experiences 'Beyond Mobility'. Storyboard caught up with Tarun Garg, Director Sales, Marketing and Service, Hyundai Motor India to find out more.

Hyundai Motor India has introduced its new brand campaign ‘Beyond Mobility’ that encapsulates the company’s commitment and aspirations for the India of tomorrow. Tarun Garg, Director – Sales, Marketing and Service, Hyundai Motor India discussed this as well as shared how future initiatives be aligned with this brand thought and what was the kind of traction around the festive season.

“Beyond Mobility’s is a brand thought that revolves around three points – technology, innovation and sustainability,” he said.

“Beyond Mobility is in line with our global vision of progress for humanity, where we feel that time is the most precious element for humanity. At Hyundai, we are a brand that is committed to provide some quality time to consumers not only through our products but through our services as well,” he added.

He believes that the young trending millennials who will be the biggest consumers of tomorrow are looking for brands that not only provides them convenience but also provides them personalise solutions as well as brands that takes care of society and planet.

“That would become a very key part of the strategy going forward,” he stated.

For the entire discussion, watch the accompanying video.